Harvard study: Safe reopen plan should include more COVID-19 testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health officials are looking at models and testing benchmarks to help states decide how to safely reopen. It’s been two months since the first positive case in New Mexico, so where does the state stand now?

Researchers at the Harvard Global Institute are tracking testing in each U.S. state and according to their study, most states, including New Mexico, aren’t doing enough testing to safely reopen.

“We need the efforts of both the state and our private and public partners to reach that capacity,” said Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, during a May 5 press conference.

“As you know we’ve been focusing on longterm care centers, on congregate sites, essential workers, grocery stores, childcare workers, but everyone can get tested,” Kunkel added.

Kunkel said New Mexico has the capacity to do 5,000 tests per day, but it’s a benchmark the state hasn’t hit yet. According to the COVID Tracking Project, New Mexico is doing closer to 3,000 to 4,000 tests per day.

Higher numbers are reported on the weekends when places like Lovelace offer drive-through clinic testing to the general public.

According to the Harvard Global Institute, New Mexico should be doing more than 5,000 tests per day by May 15 in order to safely start reopening.

Projected testing needed, courtesy NPR and Harvard Global Institute

The state health department said its expanded testing in all 33 New Mexico counties and is constantly working to increase and improve the process. Kunkel said they also need the public’s help.

“If you’re a business or a municipality and you want to be tested, call the public health office and asked to be placed on our calendar,” Sec. Kunkel said. “We do have a calendar of testing so we plan ahead but we will work you in, particularly based on the urgency of your need.”

During her latest press conference, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she’d rely on the data to decide whether to move to phase one on the reopen plan for May 15. She said those numbers also depend on whether New Mexicans continue social distancing and wearing masks in public.

To date, more than 100,000 New Mexicans have been tested for COVID-19.

