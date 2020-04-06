Happy Hunting: How one mom is saving Easter egg hunts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Easter is one week away. While families can’t host their traditional Easter egg hunts because of social distancing guidelines, an Albuquerque mom is coming up with a unique way for people to hunt for eggs in their neighborhood.

Like most things right now, Easter celebrations are not going to look the same this year. “Our kids are really missing some of the traditional fun things we normally get to do,” said Vanessa Bush, the Owner of Albuquerque Moms Blog .

Every year, kids look forward to hunting for Easter eggs, but this year social distancing guidelines, are making that tradition obsolete. That’s why Vanessa Bush, decided to create an Easter egg hunt of her own, for the kids in her neighborhood. She’s hoping more people will play along.

It’s really simple, first color a picture of an Easter egg, then display is somwhere visible. That’s it, you’re done. The rest is for the happy hunters.

“While we’re walking our neighborhood, our kids can look for the eggs, and do a hunt in a safe way while practicing social distancing and staying healthy,” said Bush.

She says she hopes the hunt will give kids and families something to look forward to this Easter. “It’s just one way to help some kids get a smile this time of year when we’re going through a hard time,” said Bush.

People who want to participate should have their eggs on display by the start of the hunt on April 8.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources