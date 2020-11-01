Halloween celebrations safely continue in Albuquerque, despite pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Halloween in a pandemic is something a lot of New Mexicans never thought they would have to live through. For some, it meant going to a drive-thru event and for others, it meant decking out their homes while handing out candy socially distanced.

Adrian Medina has been dishing out tricks and treats for the past ten years at his west side Albuquerque home. “Typically, I spend at least $300-500 worth of candy every year just because I’m used to it. So, hundreds of kids,” he says.

But with the pandemic and Friday’s statewide emergency alert, warning New Mexicans to celebrate Halloween at home, Medina came up with a last-minute plan. He figured out a way to celebrate his favorite holiday, all while being compliant with the state’s health order.

“My family packed candies in bags with gloves this morning and masks. We bought this little grabber so with length, you’re six feet apart from here to there,” he says.

Normally, within the first hour of darkness, Medina says he would have a line to his house, but tonight, he only got a few dozen visitors. Sabrina Muñoz, who lives nearby, says she did not plan on doing anything Halloween-related tonight until she saw Medina’s house.

“It’s really awesome. We were driving by and we had to come back around the block just to look at it again because my son was going crazy over it,” says Muñoz.

Up the street, Sagebrush Church on Coors near Montano held a drive-thru Halloween event that had traffic backed up for miles. Whether it’s a crowded drive-up church event or a quiet celebration in a neighborhood, people agree Halloween should be celebrated.

“With everything going on, with the virus and 2020, I, at least, want something out of this year,” says Medina. After getting the coronavirus in March, Medina says he understood the importance of social distancing and sanitation while handing out candy tonight.

Event organizers at Sagebrush Church say they had to extend the hours of their drive-thru event because they had so many cars show up.