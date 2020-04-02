Half of New Mexico’s small businesses can’t survive more than 2 months

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A poll shows half of New Mexico’s small businesses say they can’t survive more than two months.

The New Mexico State Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses says its poll shows 92% of small-business owners have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus with about half saying they can survive no more than two months.

About one-third believe they can remain operational for three to six months.

