Hairstylists get creative to keep businesses going during coronavirus closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hairstylists are needing to get creative these days to keep their businesses going. One Albuquerque hair salon says public health orders have forced them to make changes, bringing ‘socially-distant’ service right to your doorstep.

As people stay home and many businesses remain closed until at least mid-May, local hairstylists say they feel the pain of the coronavirus closures.

“We’re shut down so we can’t perform any services. We get paid by service, so we’re technically at zero income, we can’t see any clients, we can’t really go in there. It’s sad to see my business empty with nobody coming in but the calls and text messages from our clients that are basically pleading with us to get them in and we can’t because of health and safety,” said Tiara Garcia, owner of Tiara’s Hair Salon. “I have not received any funding, no loans, no grants, nothing, and I’ve applied for every possible thing.”

Looking for a way to continue bringing in an income and serving clients, Tiara’s Hair Salon is taking a new approach to their services.

“We’re delivering products door-to-door,” said Garcia. “Our clients are calling in or messaging us on our Facebook website what they need, or we’re posting on the Facebook page what we’re offering for discounts that week.”

Whether you need shampoo, hair gel or even a brush, Garcia says they’re safely delivering them a few times a week around the metro. Additionally, as people making post-quarantine plans for a new ‘do, the salon is trying a method that may help you beat the crowds and help them out at the moment.

“We’re allowing our clients to prepay their service and then we’re putting them on a list of first-serve,” said Garcia. “That way when we do open, it’s going to be overwhelming, we’re going to have a lot of people calling to get in. It’s been 7-8 weeks since we’ve done hair. Everybody’s hair needs to be done so we’re letting them get their appointments first since they prepaid.”

As for those who may get impatient and pick up the home dye or clippers, Garcia says not so fast.

“Don’t do your hair at home. It’s going to be a bigger mess if you try to color your hair or cut your hair at home,” said Garcia. “We go to school for this training and it takes years to master it. Don’t do it at home. When we do open, you’re going to have a mess that we have to fix and it’s going to make it even harder and it’ll get more expensive for color corrections.”

Garcia says she’s thankful for the community’s support as they take on a new ‘look’ for their business in the meantime.

“Honestly, it’s so beautiful. I’m so thankful that we have clients that are calling in and prepaid and some people that have never been in our salon before, calling in to schedule appointments and paying for their services in advance,” said Garcia. “This is keeping our doors open, so we have Tiara’s Hair Salon from here on out, for years to come.”

You can order products online and call ahead to prepay for a hair appointment when the restrictions lift. To get in touch with the salon directly, call 505-750-8629 or email them at tiarashairsalon@gmail.com.

