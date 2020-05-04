Gyms, salons plan for new safety precautions upon opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham allowed some businesses to open with curbside pick-up or deliveries, that is not feasible for places like gyms or salons. Instead, owners, there are coming up with a plan for extra safety precautions in case they are allowed to reopen on May 15.

The owner of Cut and Polished Salon on San Mateo near Menaul said things will look different for clients when it is safe for the business to reopen.

“We want to continue to make them feel good and beautiful, but our main priority is to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable when they come in,” said salon owner Jaclyn Jones.

She is planning to limit the number of people allowed in the salon at once. That will mean alternating shifts for her employees and no walk-ins for clients. Staff and customers will also need to wear face masks or face shields. Jones said she even hopes to install protective barriers at nail tables.

However, getting all this ready is challenging. It requires a lot of extra safety equipment that, she said, is expensive and hard to find. Gyms are also making changes in case they get the go-ahead to open later this month.

“We’re ready. We have (personal protective equipment). Everything’s been disinfected. The studios have been painted,” owner of Orange Theory Fitness Lorraine Higgins said. “We look at it as kind of a relaunch to be able to open fresh.”

She said, depending on what the governor allows, she is planning to limit Orange Theory Fitness group classes to 50 percent occupancy, adding more space between workout equipment. The class schedule will also have to be adjusted to allow for time between sessions to sanitize everything thoroughly.

Both gym and salon owners said they are going to be putting trust in their clients as well, asking them to stay home if they are feeling sick or if they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

