Gyms cope with pandemic restrictions in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This time of year, gyms see a big boom in revenue as New Year resolutions spike but with COVID-19, most gyms aren’t going to see the January rush like years past. January through March is an important time for the fitness industry.

New Mexico has some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in the country. That’s why managers at Chuze Fitness say they didn’t even bother to push new membership deals for the New Year.

“We don’t want to do that and then not be able to get folks inside the gym when they are paying for it,” said Chuze Fitness CEO, Cory Brightwell.

Chuze, along with other gyms in the state, can only operate at 25% of maximum capacity and run under a reservation program to monitor that. Brightwell says they are limiting new sign-ups right now, first checking with how many members have frozen their accounts during COVID before letting a new member join.

“I think it’s pretty simple to argue that mental and physical health are essential in these days, always really but especially now in one of the most challenging years that our nation and our world has faced,” said Brightwell. He is looking forward to the future, when numbers go down and everyone has access to the vaccine to get more people safely back in.

Chuze Fitness is following a strict enforcement policy with staff and members wiping down equipment and mask enforcement in every room. The hope for many gyms is that people will still have that “resolution” mindset when facilities can open at a bigger capacity.

Up Next:



