Gun groups suing governor over shutting down gun shops, ranges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gun groups are filing a lawsuit against the goernor after the closures of gun shops and ranges.

Those businesses had to close their doors after the governor deemed them as non-essential. Now, the NRA and others are suing the governor, the Department of Health, and Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel.

The lawsuit claims all three violated the second and 14th amendments for not considering firearm stores essential. The governor says she is not picking on gun stores and is only trying to protect people during this health crisis.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources