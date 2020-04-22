Guidance prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state wants to make sure there are no surprise bills for people being tested or treated. The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance announced Monday that all major health insurance carriers must cover expenses even if the patient is out-of-network. The guidance also directs insurance carriers to grant in-network providers the flexibility to refer patients to care, even if it’s out-of-network. Providers could be fined if they don’t comply.

“In this health emergency, cost and network availability should not be a deciding factor on whether a New Mexico patient receives appropriate health care services,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal in an announcement made on the state’s website.

