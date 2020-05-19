Growing campaign to create ‘decontamination kits’ for frontline healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a growing, grassroots campaign to help frontline healthcare workers in New Mexico avoid bringing COVID-19 home to their families.

People are raising money to create and assemble decontamination kits for healthcare workers to create a ‘decontamination station’ at home.

“Basically they are small packages that we are hoping will make a big difference for them in preventing bringing COVID home,” Siobhan Killbride, organizer of the campaign, said.

The kits come with disinfectant spray, bags for contaminated clothes, phones, and wallets, and a bin for shoes when workers come home from work. The kits also come with instructions on how to set up a decontamination station and phone numbers for New Mexico hotlines.

Killbride, the co-owner of a nurse recruiting business in town, started by making 12 kits for her friends who are area healthcare workers. “I wanted some way that I could help them because they are helping all of us, they are caring for all of the communities throughout the state here,” she said.

A visiting doctor from hard-hit Gallup asked Killbride if she could make 100 kits for healthcare professionals there. With help from businesses donating supplies and the governor’s office connecting the National Guard to deliver the kits, they were able to do it.

“I think my friends who are clinical were really touched by it all and they said, ‘you know, we need to expand this,’ and I couldn’t agree more,” Killbride said. “We’re not a rich state. We don’t have a ton of resources and lots of fancy, expensive things, but I think, from my own experience, our healthcare workers here are some of the hardest working in the entire world.”

There is now a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the next round of decontamination kit deliveries scheduled for Friday, May 22. In just five days, over $2,000 was raised.

“I have always been struck by how willing the communities and the folks here in New Mexico are willing to help others,” Killbride said. “I’m not surprised by the amount of donations we’ve been able to raise so far but I am really humbled and grateful”

The delivery will be to healthcare workers across the state, Killbride said they’re especially trying to reach rural areas. So far, they are set to deliver about 500 kits but that could go up to 1,000.

Each kit also includes a hand written card. People can inquire about how to write a card for the kits on the GoFundMe page.

“You don’t have to be Oprah or Bill Gates to help your community,” Killbride said. “If you don’t have money or goods to give, you can donate your time at a local foodbank or pick up groceries for a house-bound neighbor. If you have physical challenges, you can write thank-you cards to your local healthcare facility or police or fire station. There are plenty of ways we can all contribute.”