Growing call for governor to open businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The call for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to reopen businesses in the state is growing. On Wednesday, Mayor Nate Duckett of Farmington announced the town an economic emergency and proposed a plan to get businesses open right away.

“This is by no means a perfect plan. But it is a conversation starter I believe every mayor in the state of New Mexico needs to start having with the governor’s office to ensure we can get our economy up and running sooner rather than later, but do it safely,” he said in a video message. The declaration asks the governor’s office to consider immediately opening businesses that can operate at 20% capacity while following social distancing guidelines.

Read the full emergency declaration here. Meanwhile, the New Mexico Business Coalition has started a petition also asking the governor to reopen businesses as soon as possible. The petition lays out a proposal on how to gradually open businesses.

It goes as follows:

Open businesses that can operate at 20% capacity while following social distancing guidelines immediately.

On May 4, given no significant virus increase, open all businesses at 50% capacity.

On May 18, given no significant virus increase, open all businesses at 70% capacity.

Have all businesses up and running at 100% capacity by June 1, 2020.

Conrad Sanchez owns Conrad Sanchez Skin Care and is one of the over 450 people who signed the petition. He did this after trying to apply for four different relief programs only to get crashing websites, rejected and in the end, no help.

“Each and every day is another nail in the coffin. And quite frankly, when you have no money coming in, zero income and you have these relief programs that are falling apart at the seams right in front of you, it’s terrifying,” said Conrad. In an emailed statement, the governor’s office said it is not considering opening businesses right now, writing this:

“It would directly lead to more illness and death. No one is without incredible sympathy and understanding for the economic sacrifice going on right now. But public health is the first and foremost consideration.”

The governor’s office said it is developing a science- and public-based recovery plan but calls it premature and ill-advised to “get into any kind of piecemeal approach to reopening things.”

