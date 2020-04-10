1  of  2
Group brings Easter fun to New Mexico kids

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some families are doing their best to bring joy to New Mexico kids this Easter since the Easter bunny may not be able to visit everyone’s house.

The Easter bunny has been working with a group called ‘Clothed in Love’ in Artesia to deliver eggs, a little early this year. The Easter bunny and his helpers delivered eggs to some 300 families.

After being cooped up in their home for weeks it was a welcoming site for kids. When he was done there, the Easter bunny did a drive-by in Las Vegas, New Mexico waving to kids.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

