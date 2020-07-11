News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // 100-degree temps across state through the weekend

Group aims to educate community with coronavirus testing event

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe group hosted a drive-thru coronavirus testing event. Somos Un Pueblo Unido hosted the event at Nina Otera Community School in Santa Fe Saturday morning.

The group says it’s aimed at reaching Latino immigrant essential workers and their families, to give them information about the virus. They say it’s also about making sure everybody gets access to the testing they need. “Fifteen percent of Santa Fe is foreign-born. We live in big or mixed-status families, many of us are east-central workers, so it’s so important to our organization to promote testing, and promote correct information, and to really narrow the information gap,” says Marcela Diaz, Executive Director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido. The group also distributed to-go meals and food bags to people who requested them.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss