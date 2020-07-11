Group aims to educate community with coronavirus testing event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque's Downtown Growers' Market held its grand opening under new health and safety guidelines Saturday. Robinson Park was fenced in, with 8th Street closed off to make room for a socially-distanced line for people to enter while wearing masks.

Customers could pre-order locally-grown and created goods online for contact-less payment through the farm-to-car store. Some of the more obvious changes include no sampling, and no eating or lingering a the park.