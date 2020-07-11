Group aims to educate community with coronavirus testing event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe group hosted a drive-thru coronavirus testing event. Somos Un Pueblo Unido hosted the event at Nina Otera Community School in Santa Fe Saturday morning.
The group says it’s aimed at reaching Latino immigrant essential workers and their families, to give them information about the virus. They say it’s also about making sure everybody gets access to the testing they need. “Fifteen percent of Santa Fe is foreign-born. We live in big or mixed-status families, many of us are east-central workers, so it’s so important to our organization to promote testing, and promote correct information, and to really narrow the information gap,” says Marcela Diaz, Executive Director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido. The group also distributed to-go meals and food bags to people who requested them.
