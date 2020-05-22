Grocery delivery driver robbed in broad daylight

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman helping people out by delivering their groceries during the pandemic was robbed in broad daylight in Rio Rancho. A neighbor’s surveillance caught the whole thing on camera. Many people are getting groceries delivered right now to avoid crowds at the store.

Chris Fisher of Rio Rancho said his wife is immunocompromised so they have been getting groceries from places like Smith’s delivered to their home near Unser and Southern. Thursday at 2 p.m., their delivery driver arrived in her silver van.

Surveillance footage shows that within a minute of arriving, a second car pulls up to the van. A girl jumps out of the car, snatches the cell phone out of the delivery driver’s front seat, jumps back into the car and speeds off. This all happened while the driver was dropping off groceries on the porch. The driver looked through the bags and throughout the neighborhood for her phone before they saw the surveillance.

“This is a crazy time right now,” Fisher said. “She is doing us a service and everybody else a service. She is out there exposing herself, and this is the last thing people like her need right now.” Fisher said the driver, Martha, came back over Thursday evening. He gave her one of his old cell phones as a replacement so she can get back to work. She gave him a gift card and a thank you card for his kindness.

“I felt sorry for her because that is how she does her business,” Fisher said. “She is a delivery person for the grocery stores and checks in with apps on her phone. I felt bad that she kind of lost her livelihood there.” Fisher posted the video in neighborhood groups online, but so far, no one has recognized the car or person who stole the phone. Fisher also said he filed a police report.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources