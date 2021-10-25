Grim milestone: Over 5,000 deaths in New Mexico from virus

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials said Monday. Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated.

Ninety-three percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated.

In all, the state has seen 271,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,002 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. NMDOH reported 2,335 new COVID-related cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday, October 25, 2021. Those numbers count for the past three days.

