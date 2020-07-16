Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce launching mask awareness campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is launching a campaign in an effort to bring business back. Encouraging people to wear masks. While it’s a requirement under the public health order many still aren’t complying. The chamber says the state’s economic comeback is clearly tied to our ability to stop the spread of the virus.

So their new slogan is ‘Wear a mask. Bring business back.’ They say wearing a mask is a reasonable way in which every New Mexican can help fight the virus. They say so many businesses are barely hanging on right now and they’re asking for help from the public to get them back open.