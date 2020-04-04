Graphs, charts from April 3 Gov. update on COVID-19 in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham held a remote news conference Friday to provide updates on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico. Below are some charts and graphs that were displayed in her news conference.

In graph below, Human Resources Secretary Dr. David Scrace explained that New Mexico’s rate of cases is doubling every four days which is good.

Doubling time-based on data collection and cumulative average rate of increase. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scarce believes New Mexico will see a surge sometime between the third week of April and the first of May. He also stressed that the surge will happen at different times at different places depending on the characteristics of the spread in different communities. Dr. Scrace said the surge will likely happen sooner in places like Gallup and Farmington.

Model of surge graph from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scarce stressed that with the state’s continuing compliance with stay-at-home measures, New Mexico can get to the numbers in the top row of the graph below.

High intervention graph from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

As of April 3, New Mexico has 495 cases. In Gov. Lujan Grisham’s news conference she said that because there is community spread of the virus in New Mexico, “we have to work even more diligently to stop that spread, mitigate that and to prevent the kinds of surges we’re planning for in our healthcare system.” Graph below shows the total number of cases in New Mexico as of April 3.

Total number of cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico as of April 3. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

On April 3, Gov. Lujan Grisham said that New Mexico has 41 individuals in hospitals and 18 on ventilators. She said that about 44% of COVID-19 hospital patients are in need of a ventilator. Graph below shows the course of hospital cases in the state and ventilator use.

New Mexico Hospital Ventilators. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. David Scrace identified in graph below, that San Juan and McKinley Counties are seeing a significant increase in cases of coronavirus. Dr. Scrace identified a few reasons as to why New Mexico is at a higher risk for a higher rate of death from COVID-19. “Number one, we have a rapidly aging population. We are 39th in states in 2020, we’ll be number four in 2030. Our population is aging. We are number one in America for chronic liver disease and cirrhosis which increases risk of death of COVID. We’re number seven in America for diabetes,” Scrace said.

Positive cases per county as of April 2. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Graph below shows diagnosed diabetes by county for New Mexico. Dr. David Scrace says since New Mexico is number one in America for chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, that increases risk of death of COVID-19. New Mexico is also seventh in America for diabetes.

Diabetes in New Mexico. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Graph below also shows the percentage of people in New Mexico that are risk of getting COVID-19.

COVID-19 risk in New Mexico. Image from Gov. April 3 news conference. The graph is from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scrase talked about how New Mexico was among the bottom two or three states as far as growth rate of the virus. He attributes statewide measures of social distancing as to why it’s so low. The below graph shows growth rate of the virus in other states.

COVID-19 cases in the United States. Graph from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scrace talked about measures like the Stay-at-Home order have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico Graph below shows how social distancing measures have helped throughout the state as of April 3.

Moderate high graph from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scrase identified the number of hospital bed available per county throughout the state. As of April 3, 72% of hospital beds were occupied and 28% were open. The below graph shows hospital capacity by county as of April 3.

Adult ICU beds graph from Gov. Lujan Grisham’s April 3 news conference.

Dr. Scrace on Friday, April 3 identified three basic resources hospitals can provide: Baseline, Surge Capacity and Maximal Capacity. Below graph shows what he is referring to.