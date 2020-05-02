Grants pawn and gun shop facing $60,000 fine for staying open

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants gun store owner is facing a $60,000 fine for defying the governor’s order to close.

Diane Rowe owns Papas Pawn and Gun. The business got fined earlier this week for continuing to operate in violation of the public health order, which is a civil penalty. According to the order, Rowe does not own an essential business and has stayed open for at least 12 days, racking up a fine of $5,000 a day.

“What they tell you is that you’re in violation of the Department of Health code. Well, I’m not because I’m doing the same precautions that Walmart and Smith’s and the rest of them are doing,” Rowe said earlier this week.

The Republican Party of New Mexico is blasting the governor over the fine calling it a violation of the store owner’s civil rights. In response, the state says public health orders have the weight of the law.

