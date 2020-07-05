Grants Mayor hosts 4th of July parade despite public health order

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mayor of Grants hosted the city’s Fourth of July Parade today, but the move goes against the city council’s vote to cancel the annual event altogether. Dozens of cars with patriotic decorations and American flags cruised through the city of Grants Saturday morning.

The parade was not a city-sanctioned event, two weeks ago the Grants City Council voted against hosting the parade because of the pandemic. Mayor Martin Hicks refused to cancel it, saying if people can protest in large groups, they can gather to celebrate their independence.

“We’ve broken no law, we’ve broken no law,” said Mayor Hicks. He tells News 13 he’s happy with the turnout, saying they had more participation than in years past, even if there weren’t as many spectators as usual. He says the smaller crowd is likely because of the governor’s public health order.

“We usually have thousands of people lining the streets, but because of the fear-mongering and everything that’s been put on these people they didn’t show,” said Hicks. Two of the other parade organizers say they’re happy, despite local governments’ attempts to cancel the parade, that it went on anyway as a symbol of their freedom.

“It was a freedom of choice, we didn’t drag anyone here, it was their choice,” said Diane Rowe, one of the parade organizers. They did not enforce social distancing or the governor’s mask mandate at the parade.