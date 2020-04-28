Grants city manager says she was fired by mayor

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants city manager says she has been fired over the mayor’s decision to reopen. Mayor Martin Hicks gave small businesses permission to open their doors Monday ignoring the governor’s emergency health order but not everyone wanted to follow his lead.

According to City Manager Laura Jaramillo, she stood by municipal golf course staff who didn’t want to reopen and she was fired Tuesday morning. State police ultimately showed up to the golf course and issued a cease-and-desist letter. In a statement, Jaramillo says she stands by her actions.

The city council now has to weigh in by voting on the firing decision. An inquiry to Mayor Hicks was made but did not hear back.

Related Coverage