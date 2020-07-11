Grants city manager reinstated

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico city official who was placed on leave after finding herself at odds with the mayor, is back on the job. Friday, Grants city councilors voted to reinstate Laura Jaramillo as city manager.
Jaramillo has been on leave since Tuesday, after a dispute with Mayor Martin Hicks over raises for golf course employees. It’s the second time the mayor has tried to fire Jaramillo. The first was back in May when Jaramillo did not want to reopen the golf course because of the pandemic.
