Grants business owner apologizes for offensive image on GoFundMe page

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A week after a Grants pawn shop got a hefty fine for defying the governor’s order to close, the owner is now under fire again for an offensive photo posted on a GoFundMe page to help her raise money.

The owner of Papa’s Pawn and Gun says she appreciates the support, but did not know about the GoFundMe page and does not agree with what was posted. This weekend, a woman created a page to raise $100,000 for Papa’s Pawn after they were fined $60,000 for keeping their business open.

At a closer glance at the page is an altered image of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wearing what looks like a Nazi uniform, with the New Mexico Zia symbol on her arm. Right next to the photo is the storefront of Papa’s Pawn.

The owner, Diane Rowe, says she did not know about the image until KRQE News 13 called her. She says by no means does this reflect the beliefs of her or her business. “I agree completely that it should not be used. I apologize profusely for it having been used,” she says.

Shortly after we spoke with Rowe, the image of the GoFundMe page was changed to a picture of the American flag.

A rabbi with the Jewish Federation of New Mexico did provide us a statement:

“I would like to offer this statement on the record: “While people will disagree about how to balance the necessity for mandated public health standards during COVID-19 and the serious impact these measures have upon small business and the economy, the utilizing of images suggesting any connection to the Nazi regime as a form of political rhetoric only inflames people across our community. Using such images creates a false and offensive moral equivalency by suggesting that the extreme atrocities committed by the Nazis against 6 million Jews and 6 million others is in any way related to our Governor and public policy during the COVID-19 crisis. We in the Jewish community encourage everyone to avoid inflammatory rhetoric at a time when we need to work together and promote safety and empathy for all those impacted by COVID-19 throughout our New Mexico community.”

Rabbi Dr. Robert B. Lennick

We have also reached out to the Governor’s Office, but have yet to hear back.

