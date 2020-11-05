Grant County to receive $500K grant for economic recovery, expansion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Wednesday that it’s awarding a $500,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Grant County to support economic recovery and expansion efforts in partnership with the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and Western New Mexico University.

“Helping our communities implement COVID-19 recovery efforts is a top priority for President Trump,” said Dana Gartzke in a news release, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This EDA investment will coordinate economic and workforce development strategies as well as business retention and expansion efforts throughout Grant County.”

According to the same news release, the project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southwestern New Mexico Council of Governments which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.