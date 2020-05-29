Governor’s office responds to jewelry store sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In April, non-essential businesses were closed. But, one opened just for the governor to buy jewelry.

News 13 first reported the story Tuesday and on Thursday, was the first time the governor responded on camera. “Well, let’s start with the first part, there’s a story that’s wildly inaccurate about my personal practices,” Lujan Grisham said. But, the governor did not point out at Thursday’s press conference what was inaccurate about our story.

The governor has refused to do an interview with us and she has never reached out to us to say anything was inaccurate since the story aired Tuesday. After not letting us ask more questions today, her office later told us Thursday afternoon they took issue with us saying a store was opened in early April and that jewelry was delivered to the governor.

Even though, in an email from the governor’s office, it said the governor called an employee at LIlly Barrack and purchased jewelry over the phone. The employee went to the store got the jewelry, and left it outside their home where the governor’s friend picked it up for the governor.

Here is the order at the time: This order requires the closure of retail spaces or other public spaces of business and does not otherwise restrict the conduct of business operations through telecommuting or otherwise working from home in which an employee only interacts with clients or customers remotely.

The woman who runs Lilly Barrack stores says she didn’t know about the transaction and said no one was allowed in their stores. Other jewelry stores all told us they thought online sales through shipping was their only option or they would have done personal deliveries too.

The governor went on to say today, “in the political season, unfortunately, and that’s ok, I should expect to be the target of political indifference. So, it’s inaccurate.”

