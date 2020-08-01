Governor’s office backtracks on statement about door-to-door campaigning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office is backtracking on a statement she made Thursday during her briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico. The governor raised eyebrows when she said political candidates are not allowed to campaign door-to-door.

“Including reminding candidates that they can’t be going door to door. that is just a terrible idea in a COVID world,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in the Thursday briefing.

The governor went on to talk about enforcement of the order. News 13 checked with the governor’s office Friday and they confirmed that the public health order does not prohibit people from knocking on doors as long as they are wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

That means sales people and politicians can go door to door as long as they’re taking precautions. Still, the governor’s office says in the effort to contain the spread of the virus, they encourage people to find other ways to connect.