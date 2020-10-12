Governor: Too early to tell on middle, high school in-person learning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many elementary students are already back in the classroom for hybrid learning. It’s unknown what that means for older students at the middle and high school levels.

News 13 asked Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We are definitely trending in the wrong direction for going back to in-person learning,” the governor said on Thursday. “This is an area for parents to have extreme frustration and again, I think it’s another reason why so many school districts just delayed in-person learning until next semester.”

After her press conference, News 13 asked if it’s all but a guarantee that middle and high school students will not be going back for in-person learning in 2020. She said it’s not looking good but that it’s also to early to make a judgment call.

“I want folks to know that we’re going to look at the data. For me to say, ‘No way, we’re not going back,’ would be an indication that we don’t take seriously the modeling work by LANL and Sandia,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. In the meantime, she says the state is in contact with superintendents and educators to make sure students have all the tools they need for distance learning.