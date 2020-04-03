WATCH LIVE: Governor to hold COVID-19 update today

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is slated to hold a remote press conference to provide updates today at 3 p.m. on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.

Participating with the governor will be Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel and department of Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. The news conference will be stream live on this page.

