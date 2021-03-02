Governor talks about NM COVID-19 response in Washington Post interview

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham elaborated on the state’s plan to make vaccine distribution more equitable. The Vulnerability Index System identifies areas that need the vaccine the most, which includes McKinley and Chavez counties. It also considers factors like income.

In an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday, the governor said they believe 25% of vaccines will go to underserved areas through mobile clinics. The governor also touted the state’s response to the virus, saying every county is below the 5% test positivity mark.

The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed Monday it’s expected 17,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID vaccine to arrive this week, with the first doses expected Tuesday. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on Saturday, scientists found in a global study that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine had a 66% effectiveness rate in preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.