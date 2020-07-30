Governor, state officials to give update on COVID-19 efforts today

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference this afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the public health order. The current public health order is set to expire tomorrow.

KRQE will live stream the news conference here at 3:00 p.m.

In her last news conference, officials discussed students returning to the classroom this fall and gave new insight on data. All New Mexico public schools will start the 2020-21 school year with kids at home distance learning through Labor Day.

The state says the delay to the start of in-person learning comes as more than 40% of school districts across New Mexico had already planned on doing so. In the metro-area, both Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools already determined they would start the school year with distance-online learning before the state’s decision. While in-person learning is delayed, the state’s public schools are still expected to begin their school years through distance learning on districts’ normal, set dates.