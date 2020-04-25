Governor slams cities wanting to defy public health orders

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials tried to reassure New Mexicans by talking about economic relief but the governor had some strong words for cities that want to reopen businesses despite the public health order. The governor was clearly frustrated that the city of Grants is saying they’re going to re-open.

“This notion that you don’t have to comply is wrong, that you can open up businesses and not worry about public health issues is really quite frankly tenement to opening up a public pool and having a pee section,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This makes absolutely no sense, whatsoever.”

The governor believes the mayor of Grants means well but stressed it would be a violation if the city reopened without following the state’s public health orders. The governor said she understands New Mexicans are eager to get back to a normal life, including opening up businesses. However, she is worried about a spike in coronavirus cases if they loosen the public health orders too quickly. That is something neighboring states are planning to do next week. The governor is hoping New Mexicans can resist the temptation to cross state lines.

“Resist it, please, please do not cross the border,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “How did this infection spread? Travel. People on planes, people in cars, people on buses, people on trains, I might have said that. That’s how it spreads so if you’re traveling you could get it, bring it back or you could take it.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to extend the public health order until mid-May. In the meantime, she’s working with business leaders across the state to figure out which non-essential businesses to open back up soon so that we could all get some normalcy back.

In Friday’s press conference, she said those plans are still in the works.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources