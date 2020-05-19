Governor responds to Republican calls on reopening New Mexico by May 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing back on calls to fully reopen New Mexico by the end of the week.

Senator Gregory Baca of Belen and 12 other Republicans signed a letter insisting the governor lift the public safety order by May 21 saying the outbreak hasn’t been as bad as first predicted.

In her response, the governor points to the national death toll which has reached 90,000 people. She also says the letter “eludes the glaring fact that New Mexico’s success in combating the virus is due to the fact that my administration has taken strong steps to protect New Mexicans from precisely the kind of proudly anti-scientific, bluster and misjudgment encapsulated in your letter.”

The governor also says the state has largely reopened and points out she has outlined a plan to reopen other high-risk services.