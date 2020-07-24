Governor: Private schools must follow public health order like any other business

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The question as to how public schools will be handled regarding the governor’s re-opening plan was addressed in her press conference Thursday. The state Public Education Department does not have authority over private schools, which means they can’t tell them when to start or end classes.

But they are a business or organization, which means they have to follow the current public health orders. “That means they have to have COVID-safe practices. That means your employees wear masks, that you can’t have more than five or 25% of your occupancy,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her press conference. If a private school is caught violating the public health orders, the school could be cited.