Governor: Plan to reopen New Mexico economy ‘complicated’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some state governors are starting to talk about coordinating a plan to try and safely reopen the economy. So what could that look like in New Mexico? As each state faces its own battles with COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says rolling out a plan to re-open isn’t so easy.

“I wish there was a straight-forward, easy answer because there isn’t a single American, and I assure you there’s not a single New Mexican who isn’t anxious for us to release these public health orders, and try to have normalcy back in their lives and return to work,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham during her online April 9 news conference. “And it is way too soon to talk about when that is.”

The surest way to reopen the economy, she says, is to ultimately defeat the virus. When addressing the issue of potentially reopening businesses, Gov. Lujan Grisham said each state should be supporting a federal effort to get a vaccine and universal treatment protocol for positive coronavirus patients. Those two things, she argues, would be game-changers in reopening businesses.

Currently, state governors in places like California, Washington and New York are teaming up, saying they want to work on a coordinated effort to eventually reopen. They say they’d need to see a decline in cases and a ramp-up of testing.

“If you open too soon, you’ll see a resurgence in the infection,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “If you open too late, we’ll miss opportunities to save businesses, to provide economic security for families and individuals.” The governor said New Mexico is paying attention to the CDC and FDA for guidance on a complicated issue. “I think it’s an incredibly complicated endeavor,” she said.

“Without a vaccine, that’s your very first complication. So you’ve got folks and experts like Dr. Fauci who are saying you know, it might be a year before life is back where it’s normal,” Gov. Lujan Grisham explained.

“And maybe it’s a new normal; we don’t shake hands, we get accustomed to wearing these do-it-yourself non-medical masks,” she added. “So we’re taking all that into consideration.”

New Mexico still hasn’t reached the potential peak of coronavirus cases and might not until late May. Gov. Lujan Grisham told CNN on Sunday, “We’ve looked at recovery options but we’re not going to do anything until the peak occurs.” According to the New Mexico Department of Health, New Mexico’s current testing capacity is about 3,000 tests per day, and the state says the number of tests performed is consistent with daily capacity.

