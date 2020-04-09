Governor Lujan Grisham to hold news conference

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference this afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13 will be live streaming the conference on this page.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites