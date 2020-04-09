Governor Lujan Grisham to hold news conference

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference this afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

