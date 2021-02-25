Governor Lujan Grisham, New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials will host a remote news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The governor is scheduled to participate in a remote news conference with President Biden ahead of the COVID-19 update as part of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. The state news conference comes a day after the state announced the modified Red-Green framework that now includes the new, less restrictive Turquoise Level.

The Turquoise Level allows essential businesses to fully reopen as restaurants and close contact businesses will be allowed 75% capacity. Bars and clubs can open at 33% capacity and 150 people are allowed at mass gatherings.

The state released its new color-coded COVID-19 map on Wednesday that shows four New Mexico counties are in the Turquoise Level, with most of the state now in the Yellow Level.

A county will be able to reach the Turquoise Level when it meets key health criteria for two consecutive week periods and graduates out of the Red, Yellow, Green framework provided the virus remains suppressed.

Following a year of closures, one of the biggest changes announced in the color-coded framework on Wednesday is allowing entertainment venues to open back up. Under the Yellow Level, entertainment venues can operate at 25% outdoors. Under the Green Level, indoor entertainment will be allowed and at the Turquoise Level, venues can increase occupancy indoors to 33% and outdoors at 75%