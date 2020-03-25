Governor issues orders preserving protective equipment supply

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has issued two orders to preserve the supply of protective equipment for healthcare workers.
The first postpones all non-essential healthcare services for three months. Those are services that don’t put a person’s immediate safety at risk. The other order blocks healthcare providers and suppliers from selling these supplies without state approval.
The state will also start using the Emergency Alert System to provide New Mexicans with critical information when necessary.
