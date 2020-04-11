Governor extends public health order to houses of worship

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that houses of worship must now abide by a public health order banning mass gatherings to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

Houses of worship were previously exempt from the public health emergency order banning mass gatherings, defined as five or more people in a single confined space. That order was amended Saturday. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many new Mexico congregations had already canceled in-person services before the amended order.

“I am so grateful for the support and cooperation from the vast majority of religious leaders of all faiths who have already made the difficult decision to cancel services in the interest of the health and safety of their members,” the governor said in a statement.

Of the 39 states that have implemented stay-at-home orders, only 11 now have exceptions for religious gatherings, and most of those require social distancing at services.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources