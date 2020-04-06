Governor extends emergency ‘stay-at-home’ order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has extended the emergency ‘stay-at-home’ order Monday. Additional businesses deemed non-essential in the new order include automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores and according to the governor’s office, they must close. However, the order states that new and used automobile dealers may sell cars through the internet or other audiovisual means.

The order goes into effect April 7 at 8 a.m. and through at least April 30. The governor still encourages social distancing. In the original public health order, New Mexicans are instructed to stay at home except for emergency or essential outings and non-essential businesses that had been ordered to close in-person operations must remain closed.

The order has a new requirement that all retail operations that are considered essential businesses, including grocery stores, shall limit occupancy. The maximum number of customers in the store must be equal to 20% or less of the maximum occupancy of the retailer, as determined by the fire department.

Customers waiting outside must be in compliance with social distancing protocols of at least six feet. The order also says that hotels, motels, RV parks and other places of lodging should not operate at 25% of maximum occupancy. This is reduced from 50%

