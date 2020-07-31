Governor condemns city of Roswell’s indoor dining permits

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor condemned an effort in one New Mexico city that would allow restaurants to get around the indoor dining ban by re-designating indoor spaces as outdoor spaces.

“I don’t see in what universe you can change the definition of indoor versus outdoor and we will enforce,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a July 30 press conference.

Thursday the city of Roswell announced a program offering free permits allowing indoor dining as long as there are open doors and windows in the dining space. The city says applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. As you heard, the governor immediately rejected the idea.

