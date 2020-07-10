Mask mandate now includes exercising even inside gyms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is buckling down on the state’s mask mandate Thursday saying masks are required at all times during any activity outside your home. Previously you could exercise without a mask but that is no longer allowed.

“We tried to create a sense that exercise and being outside as long as you weren’t going indoors and engaging in businesses or work maybe there were some exceptions. There are none,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a Thursday press conference.

The governor specifically said you need a mask while out on a walk, at the gym or window shopping. People who refuse to wear a mask are subject to a $100 fine.

“We’re working out and it’s hard to breathe with a mask in our face while working out,” said Alexa Saenz.

“Especially when you’re working out…you run out of breath faster…but I would rather wear a mask then close down the gym,” said Jiseell Garcia. The new public health order says gym owners must require people to wear a face covering. The governor also said there will be no more exceptions to the mask rule for people exercising outdoors.