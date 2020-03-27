Governor asks for US Army hospital in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the federal Department of Defense to station an Army Hospital in Albuquerque.

The governor says the 248-bed hospital will be used to help the state respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor made the request under a federal law that authorizes the U.S. government to provide states with emergency medical assistance.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources