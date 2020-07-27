Governor approves $178M of CARES Act funding for tribal and local governments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that applications for $178 million of CARES Act funding have gone out for tribal and local governments. The governor’s office said $28 million is available for tribal government grants and $150 million for city and county grants. These funds can cover costs that are necessary expenditures made due to the public health emergency for the period beginning on March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020.

The governor’s office said $50 million of the local government portion is for local grant programs to support small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The local government grant program will also enable cities and counties to make more child care options available for parents whose children’s school schedules have been impacted by the health emergency.

“This unprecedented public health and economic crisis has caused a tremendous strain on local governments and on small businesses across our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release Monday. “In particular, I am pleased that this grant money is available to support restaurants, retailers, and other small businesses in New Mexico that have been impacted by the emergency.”

The governor’s office said tribal applications for funding will be reviewed and scored with award letters going out to the entities within ten business days of the application closing date on July 29. The governor’s office also said local government applications went out Friday and are due back on August 7. These will also be reviewed within ten business days with award letters going out on or before August 21.

The local government grants can be used for: