Governor announces new Economic Recovery Council

An empty central plaza and shopping district is shown amid a public health order that has closed down most retail stores and suspended dine-in restaurant service in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 27, 2020. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer says the state’s tourism industry will continue to suffer amid COVID-19 restrictions and vowed the state will do what it can to help hotels, tourist spots, and businesses recover once restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the new Economic Recovery Council to help advise her on strategies to slowly reopen New Mexico businesses.

The governor’s office said the 15 group council is made up of diverse business and labor leaders from across the state to include high-tech industries, tourism, hospitality, film, construction, energy, agriculture and local retail.

“I know how hard this has been on everybody. New Mexicans’ resilience is being tested now more than ever, but we will come out of this with the resolve we need to heal and thrive again,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “If we’re smart and patient about how we move forward, New Mexicans can show the rest of the country how it’s done.”

The governor said reopening will happen in phases with a beginning phase now underway. Co-owner of the Ranch Market in Clayton Brian Moore and Christina Campos, administrator of Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, will co-chair the Council.

The other members of the council include:

Jason Harrington, CEO HB Construction

Brian O’Leary, senior vice president, tax counsel, NBC/Universal Albuquerque

Peter Trevisani, president/CEO, New Mexico United, Santa Fe

Sally Stahmann-Solis, CEO, Stahmann Farms, Las Cruces

Liddie Martinez, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Espanola

Jason Sandel, executive vice president, Aztec Well Family of Companies, Aztec

Allen Affeldt, Historic Plaza Hotel, Las Vegas

Mark Fidel, co-founder, RiskSense Albuquerque

Staale Gjervik, president, XTO Energy, Carlsbad

Vince Alvarado, president, New Mexico Federation of Labor/AFL-CIO, Albuquerque

Phoebe Suina, owner, High Water Mark, Cochiti Pueblo

Carri Phillis, founder The Salt Yard, Effex Nightclub, Albuquerque

Jeremy Turner, director of New Mexico Project Development, Pattern Energy

