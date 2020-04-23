Governor announces new Economic Recovery Council

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the new Economic Recovery Council to help advise her on strategies to slowly reopen New Mexico businesses.
The governor’s office said the 15 group council is made up of diverse business and labor leaders from across the state to include high-tech industries, tourism, hospitality, film, construction, energy, agriculture and local retail.
“I know how hard this has been on everybody. New Mexicans’ resilience is being tested now more than ever, but we will come out of this with the resolve we need to heal and thrive again,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “If we’re smart and patient about how we move forward, New Mexicans can show the rest of the country how it’s done.”
The governor said reopening will happen in phases with a beginning phase now underway. Co-owner of the Ranch Market in Clayton Brian Moore and Christina Campos, administrator of Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, will co-chair the Council.
The other members of the council include:
- Jason Harrington, CEO HB Construction
- Brian O’Leary, senior vice president, tax counsel, NBC/Universal Albuquerque
- Peter Trevisani, president/CEO, New Mexico United, Santa Fe
- Sally Stahmann-Solis, CEO, Stahmann Farms, Las Cruces
- Liddie Martinez, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Espanola
- Jason Sandel, executive vice president, Aztec Well Family of Companies, Aztec
- Allen Affeldt, Historic Plaza Hotel, Las Vegas
- Mark Fidel, co-founder, RiskSense Albuquerque
- Staale Gjervik, president, XTO Energy, Carlsbad
- Vince Alvarado, president, New Mexico Federation of Labor/AFL-CIO, Albuquerque
- Phoebe Suina, owner, High Water Mark, Cochiti Pueblo
- Carri Phillis, founder The Salt Yard, Effex Nightclub, Albuquerque
- Jeremy Turner, director of New Mexico Project Development, Pattern Energy
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites