Governor announced ‘New Mexico Mask Madness’ competition

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a statewide competition called New Mexico Mask Madness. It’s intended to highlight the creativity and artistic ability of New Mexicans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 15, New Mexicans can submit a photo of their submission, a face mask or face covering online. Submissions will be accepted until midnight on Sunday, May 24.

The public will be able to vote on their favorite masks and face-coverings online beginning May 26. The top-voted entries will be seede dinto brackets, and New Mexicans will then be able to vote for their favorite mask in each matchup until a champion is crowned. The champion will also be awarded a prize.