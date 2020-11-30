Gov. to give update on COVID-19 county-by-county framework Monday

Gov. Lujan Grisham gives COVID-19 update on Oct. 20, 2020.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference on Monday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico and the forthcoming county-by-county framework for the state’s pandemic response. You can watch the press conference live on this page.

On Friday, the state announced details on a color-coded tier system which will determine what businesses can begin to reopen moving forward. The new system goes into effect on Dec. 2 and will be broken down into three categories based on each county’s gating criteria: green, signifying medium risk, yellow, signifying high risk, and red, signifying very high risk.

