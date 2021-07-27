Gov. recommends New Mexico mirror CDC’s new guidelines on masks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials are recommending that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors. This comes after the CDC’s new guidelines were released Tuesday morning.

Federal health officials are encouraging people to be cautious due to the Delta variant being carried by those who are vaccinated. According to the governor’s office, they will continue tracking the transmission and vaccination numbers in the state and will evaluate if the state guidance needs to be updated.

The New Mexico Public Education Department is currently evaluating the CDC’s new recommendations to see how they will affect PED’s re-entry plan. State officials are encouraging those who are unvaccinated to schedule their vaccination appointment at VaccineNM.org.