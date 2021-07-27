Gov. recommends New Mexico mirror CDC’s new guidelines on masks

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials are recommending that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors. This comes after the CDC’s new guidelines were released Tuesday morning.

Story continues below

Federal health officials are encouraging people to be cautious due to the Delta variant being carried by those who are vaccinated. According to the governor’s office, they will continue tracking the transmission and vaccination numbers in the state and will evaluate if the state guidance needs to be updated.

The New Mexico Public Education Department is currently evaluating the CDC’s new recommendations to see how they will affect PED’s re-entry plan. State officials are encouraging those who are unvaccinated to schedule their vaccination appointment at VaccineNM.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES