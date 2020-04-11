Gov. Lujan Grisham working on plan to screen truckers, travelers entering New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is trying to figure out how the state can screen truckers and travelers coming into New Mexico for COVID-19.

“Like all of these supplies, it has been incredibly challenging to get the, I call them the temperature guns so that you can do that at a safe distance with personnel who can gather that information,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The governor says so far, she has not been able to secure the equipment needed to conduct those screenings without taking critical tools away from places like healthcare facilities. In the meantime, she is asking truckers to declare whether they have symptoms when they enter the state, so officials can follow them to their destination and unload the truck.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources