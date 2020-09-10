Gov. Lujan Grisham to testify on need for COVID-19 recovery federal aid

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to testify in a virtual hearing before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on the need for federal aid to states for COVID-19 recovery. The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 10.

The financial aid will be used to support first responders, assist schools in education, and to prevent mass layoffs amid the pandemic.

