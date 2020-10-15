Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on record COVID-19 spread in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico which is currently spreading at an unprecedented rate. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the state reported a record of 577 new COVID-19 cases which beats the previous record of 488 that was reported last Friday. The governor announced new restrictions to public health regulations in order to slow the spread of the virus. Starting Friday, Oct. 16 mass gatherings of more than five individuals are prohibited and any food or drink establishment serving alcohol must close at 10 p.m. each night.

Additionally, maximum occupancy restrictions will be reduced to 60% for places of lodging that have completed Safe Certified training program and to 25% for places of lodging that have not completed the training program. The governor will also amend her executive order that requires a period of mandatory self-quarantine for individuals arriving in New Mexico from out-of-state.

Individuals arriving from high risk states or those with a test positivity rate exceeding 5% and a test positivity rate higher than 80 per 100,000 residents will no longer be exempt from mandatory self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival into New Mexico.

All individuals arriving from high-risk states must self quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico.

News Conferences