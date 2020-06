ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque fitness studio is getting criticized online after it started holding group classes, which still aren't allowed under the governor's health order. An email chain reveals Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase gave them special permission, but the governor's office is now saying that authorization should have never happened.

"Gyms may operate at 50 percent maximum occupancy, and again, they have their own industry-specific COVID-safe practices," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a May 28 press conference.